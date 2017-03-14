Using soccer to fight hunger in Yemen

Torontonians are using the beautiful game to kick hunger out from a Middle Eastern country.

Goals 4 Yemen is a new pickup soccer tournament that’s raising funds to support non-profit organizations doing work to alleviate hunger in Yemen. The effort is a direct response to recent warnings from the United Nations about a looming humanitarian crisis that could lead to millions of people starving to death.

“Everybody loves soccer, so we thought it would be the best way to engage youth from all communities in an important cause,” said Imtiaz Kermalli, the tournament’s organizer.

He has never been to Yemen, but as a practising Muslim it hurts him to see the country’s population suffer.

UN emergency relief coordinator Stephen O’Brien told the Security Council last week that about two-thirds of Yemen’s population (over 18 million people) is food insecure, with the ongoing conflict still driving thousands of people into exile.

“No one is really talking about Yemen, but this is one of the poorest nations in the world,” said Kermalli.

With Goals 4 Yemen, individuals pay $30 for registration, and teams of seven players compete while trying to raise money throughout the tournament. Proceeds go to the Islamic Humanitarian Service, which will buy milk powder and food for Yemen’s vulnerable population.

“I’m just happy to see young people coming together regardless of religion, race or culture and just try to help those in need,” said Kermalli. “It’s all about supporting humanity and taking care of those who are less fortunate.”