Winter storm settles into southern Ontario, stretches from Windsor to Quebec

TORONTO — A major winter storm has settled into the southern Ontario region, stretching from Windsor all the way to the Quebec border.

Environment Canada says the storm has already left some areas coping with up to 20 centimetres of snow with more on the way.

Hamilton, Burlington and the Niagara region appear to have been the hardest hit so far.

McMaster University, Brock University, Mohawk College and Niagara College are all closed for the day, as are childcare centres in Hamilton public and separate school board buildings.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport is reporting some flight delays and is urging travellers to check ahead to see if they're affected.

But Environment Canada says some areas that were bracing for major snowfalls will have less to contend with than expected.