Women still missing from top positions in Canadian banks, according to new reporting

Women continue to be underrepresented in the upper echelons of Bay Street’s biggest financial institutions.

Only five are listed among the 30 top executives at the country’s six largest lenders, according to recent regulatory reports, and one advocate says they’re getting “winnowed out” around middle management.

There’s a “healthy pipeline” of women in more junior roles and banks are setting aggressive gender-parity targets, said Jennifer Reynolds, president and CEO of Women in Capital Markets, an organization that advocates for women in finance.

But when it comes to sitting in the corner office, women continue to be short-changed. There still has never been a female CEO of a major Canadian bank.

Reynolds attributes it to an unconscious bias in hiring and doling out promotions, along with tendency of men being more likely to champion other men.

A Bloomberg analysis of regulatory reports for the top eight banks shows women make up 21 per cent of named executives, but only get 10 per cent of the pay overall.

Leading the list of top-paid women was Janice Fukakusa, former chief financial officer of Royal Bank of Canada. She has now retired, but made more than $4.6 million in 2016, excluding her pension.

Other women at the top included Jennifer Tory, the group head of personal and commercial banking at RBC, who brought home more than $4.2 million, and Toronto Dominion Bank’s Colleen Johnston, who made $3.1 million.

Canada’s banks are making progress toward parity and in many ways are doing better than other industries, Reynolds stressed.