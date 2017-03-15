North American markets rally as U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates

TORONTO — North American stock markets surged Wednesday afternoon as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the second time in three months.

The central bank hiked its key short-term rate by a quarter-point to a range of 0.75 to one per cent, in a move prompted by solid signs of a strengthening U.S. economy.

It was the third time the Fed has raised rates since December 2015.

The U.S. central bank also noted that any future hikes will happen at a gradual pace.

The increase, which was anticipated, sent stock markets in Toronto and New York higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index surged 112.97 points at 15,492.58, as gold, materials and energy stocks led advancers.

The Canadian dollar gained more than half of a U.S. cent, adding 0.58 of a cent at 74.74 cents US.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 89.19 points to 20,926.56, the S&P 500 index rose 15.78 points to 2,381.23 and the Nasdaq composite index added 33.03 points at 5,889.85.

In commodities, the April crude contract was up 92 cents at US$48.64 per barrel after being in negative territory for seven sessions in a row.