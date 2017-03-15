ROM to introduce digital learning initiative for Indigenous youth

The Royal Ontario Museum is launching a digital learning initiative to make its programming more accessible to Indigenous students from remote parts of the province.

The new program, set to launch for the next school year, is an addition to the ROM’s existing educational programming that engages Indigenous youth through onsite visits and travelling exhibitions. The goal is to reach 5,000 Indigenous students over a five-year period and give them direct access to the full museum experience.

“The idea is to use virtual technology to allow these students to connect with available collections of ancestral objects,” said Wendy Ng, the museum’s manager of learning.

“Many of them live far away and may never have a chance to visit the museum physically and learn about their heritage and culture.”

The ROM is one of 15 organizations across the country that recently received donations from the Slaight Family Foundation to support programs involving youth in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities.

In addition to providing digital access to its large collections of Indigenous history, the ROM’s initiative will engage Indigenous youth in the art of web and game production. Participating students will work on multimedia projects to enhance their visual literacy skills and showcase their creativity.

J’net AyAyQwaYakSheelth, the ROM’s Indigenous outreach and learning coordinator, said the availability of the museum’s collection in a digital format is the best way to help young Indigenous people increase their sense of belonging.

“When they see their history here, they see themselves in a public institution and realize that they’re not relics of the past,” she said, noting Indigenous youth are the country’s fastest demographic.