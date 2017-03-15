New CEO to lead transformation of space under Gardiner Expressway

Julian Sleath sounds as excited about The Bentway as his appointment to spearhead it.

“The Bentway is a go now. It’s going to happen,” the executive director of performing arts at the Banff Centre told Metro shortly after he was announced as the downtown Toronto project’s CEO.

“We’re talking about an extraordinary mixture of passion for the arts and community engagement plus urban landscape construction. I couldn’t be happier.”

Formerly known as the Under Gardiner Project, The Bentway is touted as a transformation of the space beneath the Gardiner Expressway into a vibrant public space for community gathering and artistic engagement.

It’s run through the non-profit organization The Bentway Conservancy in partnership with the city of Toronto.

As the first full-time senior hire for the project, Sleath said he’ll concentrate efforts on putting together the logistical necessities to get the initiative off the ground. But, strategically, he added it’s important to listen to the wishes of the community and make sure they’re reflected in the project’s architectural design.

Drawing from his previous experiences leading large-scale public events and artistic companies, Sleath said the essential part is about making sure the project connects people back to their city.

“It’s a project for the city, not by the city,” he said, noting The Bentway success will be measured from both its multiple roles of representing the city’s diverse communities and its ability to attract tourists.

“Love it or loathe it, the Gardiner is an icon of the city and The Bentway is the best way to embrace it.”

A stacked resume:

Sleath has led several large-scale public events including:

Toronto’s Nuit Blanche

Doors Open

2015 Pan Am Games

Canada Day celebrations

He has also managed events at: