Survey shows Toronto residents love planning their downtown

Torontonians care about the future of their downtown core, and in a rare move the city has extended a planning survey to accommodate the overwhelming response.

“It’s going really well,” said Daniel Fusca, the engagement lead for the TOcore study. Staff are gathering public feedback for the study, which will shape the future of downtown Toronto by considering how buildings and neighbourhoods, mobility and public spaces should work in the future.

“It’s important to a lot of people.”

Almost 2,000 people have filled out the survey, which is a high number but not a record. What is remarkable, said Fusca, is that the average survey respondent has spent one hour and 48 minutes filling out the lengthy questionnaire. People are coming out in real life too — more than 300 people attended a public consultation on March 4, and there have been more than 60 events to solicit feedback.

City planning decided to extend the consultation to Friday after seeing strong responses since Feb. 25. Fusca attributes the surge in interest in part to a strong social media campaign on Facebook and Twitter as well as organic interest on the site Reddit.