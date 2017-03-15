Mounting tolerable opposition to the Conservative leadership campaign

A group of young non-partisan voters are urging voters in the Conservative leadership contest to avoid Donald Trump’s footsteps.

Emery Finkelstein of the Tolerable Opposition is urging Canadians from across the political spectrum to pay $15 to join the Conservative Party, thus gaining voting privileges for the May 27th leadership contest.

The movement calls on Canadians to “take the action necessary to stop the Conservative Party from entering the next federal election with an intolerable leader” and instead thrust support behind candidates that “are a better representation of our people,” says Finkelstein.

He adds that “The Conservative Party is at a crossroads” between the fundamentalism emerging in candidates such as Kellie Leitch and Kevin O’Leary and more “socio-liberal candidates” like Michael Chong.

Tolerable Opposition’s website does not tell you who to vote for, but who shouldn’t lead the party. To Finkelstein, the price of “two weeks’ worth of Tim Hortons” is worth it.

Elliot Coombe, who wrote the article “Progressive Canadian millennials can stop the Alt-Right in 3 steps” on Medium.com, says his “allegiance is not to a party, but to [his] own set of values and principles as a Canadian.”

In the next election, “[he] would love for the debate to be between people who are principled and stand by their values rather than ride the populous wave to power.”