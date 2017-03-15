Cruise passengers to Toronto set to double in 2017

Cruise ships are expected to make a big splash in 2017.

Ports Toronto expects cruise ship passengers to more than double from 2,400 in 2016 to 5,500 in 2017.

The arms-length agency attributes the leap to Toronto’s location, security concerns in Europe and the city’s allure to tourists.

“Toronto is an attractive destination for visitors because of its social and economic stability,” wrote Ports Toronto spokesperson Sarah Sutton in an email.

Related:

While Toronto isn’t normally thought of as a cruise destination — our climate isn’t the best for it, and we’re on a lake — there is a small industry of Great Lakes cruises. This attracts “pocket” cruise ships that hold 200–440 passengers, a far cry from the massive ships that make up the industry in the Caribbean and Mediterranean.

Chris Conlin, president of the Great Lakes Cruise Company, says business is improving.

“We are way ahead of our booking pace from 2016,” he said, attributing it in part to improved consumer confidence since Donald Trump was elected.

He added that local cruising attracts a different clientele than the “mega-ships.”

“It’s a niche market,” he told Metro, noting that Great Lakes cruises don’t have the same kind of facilities to make it a family trip as their larger competitors do.