Toronto man arrested after teen girl sexually assaulted on GO Train

A Toronto man has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a GO train travelling towards Pickering, Durham Police say.

On Tuesday, police responded to reports of sexual assault at the Pickering GO station near Bayly St.

Investigators say that the teenager was on the train with her mother when a man approached them and spoke to them in a sexual manner. He then touched the teenager inappropriately, the news release reads.

A passenger contacted police and officers arrived on the scene and arrested the man shortly after.