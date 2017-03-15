News / Toronto

Train and car collide in north Toronto; GO trains holding

Toronto police say a train has hit a vehicle on the tracks near York University.

They say it happened shortly before 8 a.m. at Steeles Avenue West and Canarctic Drive.

It's unclear whether anyone is injured.

GO Transit says trains on its Barrie line are holding at stations as a result of the crash.

