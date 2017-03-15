Train and car collide in north Toronto; GO trains holding
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police say a train has hit a vehicle on the tracks near York University.
They say it happened shortly before 8 a.m. at Steeles Avenue West and Canarctic Drive.
It's unclear whether anyone is injured.
GO Transit says trains on its Barrie line are holding at stations as a result of the crash.
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women