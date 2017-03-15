News / Toronto

Woman, 28, killed in double shooting north of Toronto; male suspect sought

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police are on the hunt for a male suspect after a double shooting that left one person dead in Vaughan, north of Toronto.

York regional police say they were called to the area near Weston Road and Highway 7 around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and found two people with gunshot wounds.

They say a female victim was unresponsive and died in hospital. She has been identified as 28-year-old Mila Barbieri of Vaughan.

The second victim, a 40-year-old man whose name has not been released, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...