Woman, 28, killed in double shooting north of Toronto; male suspect sought

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police are on the hunt for a male suspect after a double shooting that left one person dead in Vaughan, north of Toronto.

York regional police say they were called to the area near Weston Road and Highway 7 around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and found two people with gunshot wounds.

They say a female victim was unresponsive and died in hospital. She has been identified as 28-year-old Mila Barbieri of Vaughan.

The second victim, a 40-year-old man whose name has not been released, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.