Body of man found in parking lot of Scarborough school

Homicide investigators are investigating after the body of a man was found in the parking lot of an elementary school in Scarborough, Toronto police confirm.
Police received a call at 7:55 a.m. from a passerby who located the man’s body near Alvin Curling Public School at Upper Rouge Trail and Antelope Drive.
Officers arrived on scene and located the man with obvious signs of head trauma and without vital signs, said Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu of Toronto Police Service.
The man is believed to be in his mid-twenties. The incident is considered “suspicious,” and the Homicide team has taken over the investigation.
No children were nearby at the school due to the March Break holiday.
