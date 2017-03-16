Court dismisses lawsuit from former ombudsman Andre Marin

TORONTO — A judge has quashed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit by Ontario's former ombudsman against the legislature and his former office.

Andre Marin was not reappointed in 2015 after serving two five-year terms and alleged in a lawsuit that he was fired without cause and without notice — he said a two-year notice period would have been "reasonable."

The legislature asked the Ontario Superior Court to dismiss the suit against it due to lack of jurisdiction, and the ombudsman's office asked the court to strike Marin's statement of claim because there was "no reasonable cause of action."

Judge Peter Cavanagh agreed on both counts in a ruling dated Wednesday and left the issue of how much Marin should pay for legal costs up to the parties to decide.

When contacted by The Canadian Press, Marin said he had no comment because he had not yet read the decision.