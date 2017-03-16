Highway 401 westbound lanes closed after bus rolls over

All westbound collectors lanes on Highway 401 between Allen Rd. and Avenue Rd. are closed due to a rollover coach bus Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision in the westbound collectors lanes of Hwy. 401 near Allen Rd. at around 9:45 a.m.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed the driver of the bus is injured, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

There were no passengers on board, police confirm.

Westbound traffic have been redirected off the highway at Bathurst St. as crews investigate.