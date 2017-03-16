Ontario government says it will address rent control concerns

Relief for tenants who are vulnerable to sudden hikes in rent may be on the way.

The Ontario government will develop a plan to address “unfair rises in rent control,” and deliver “substantive rent control reform,” in the province, according to a statement from the Minister of Housing Chris Ballard that was released Thursday morning.

The news follows an announcement that NDP MPP Peter Tabuns plans to introduce a private member's bill Monday to curb rental increases, and reporting from Metro and the CBC on the issue.

The private member’s bill calls for an end to what’s known as the 1991 exemption.

That part of the Residential Tenancies Act puts no limit on annual rent increases for buildings built after 1991.

For all other buildings the province sets yearly guidelines for rent increases, based on factors like the rate of inflation.

It’s not clear if the province plans to scrap the exemption, which has come under fire in Toronto’s hot housing market for leaving tenants exposed to sudden hikes. Councillors Ana Bailao and Josh Matlow previously called for the province to review the Residential Tenancies Act, and the rent control exemption in particular.

Private member’s bills are rarely passed.

“It is unacceptable that so many Ontarians are faced with housing costs that are rising dramatically,” reads a statement from Minister Ballard.

“Families on tight budgets are feeling the pinch of a rental market that is struggling to keep up with demand.”

Details to come.