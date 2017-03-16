Toronto Tool Library to open new location

The Toronto Tool Library is branching out with the goal of helping more Torontonians cut down their spending on rarely-used stuff.

After a successful launch of the Sharing Depot on the Danforth last year, a new location will open later this month to serve as a centre for borrowing anything from camping gear, game boards, party supplies, sports equipment or even kids' toys.

The St. Clair and Christie site will continue to put an emphasis on the “circular economy” model, which allows the public to borrow larger equipment and tools for occasional use.

A partnership with Toronto Repair Café will host a weekly repair day, where folks can get their wrecked appliances or electronics fixed or learn to do it themselves.

“One of our objectives is to reduce waste and help people consume less and share more,” said co-founder Ryan Dyment. “A repair day is our way of making sure broken things can be fixed and used for a much longer time.”

The Toronto Tool Library was started four years ago with the ambition of helping people lease things only when they need to use them, instead of owning them. The group has over 3,500 memberships.

“People are walking and biking to borrow and return stuff, so this needs to be a neighbourhood thing,” added Dyment.

Event details: