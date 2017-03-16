News / Toronto

Toronto man, 20, charged in child porn investigation

TORONTO — A Toronto man is facing charges in a child pornography investigation.

Police say they searched a home in midtown Toronto on Wednesday and arrested a 20-year-old man.

They say he is charged with one count each of possessing, accessing and distributing child porn.

He is set to appear in court Thursday.

