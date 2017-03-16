Toronto man found dead in school parking lot Thursday
TORONTO — Police have identified a 21-year-old man as the person found dead in the parking lot of a Toronto school.
Police say Dylan Greenaway of Toronto was found just before 8 a.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of Alvin Curling Public School.
Police say there were apparent gunshots wounds, but a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday.
