News / Toronto

Toronto man found dead in school parking lot Thursday

TORONTO — Police have identified a 21-year-old man as the person found dead in the parking lot of a Toronto school.

Police say Dylan Greenaway of Toronto was found just before 8 a.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of Alvin Curling Public School.

Police say there were apparent gunshots wounds, but a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...