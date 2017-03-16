Toronto stock index clings to modest gain, U.S. markets dip into the red

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index is holding on to a modest gain this morning as its American counterparts have fallen.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.49 points to 15,578.40 after 90 minutes of trading.

The index had been nearly 30 points higher but started to weaken as the major U.S. indexes gave up modest early gains and slipped into the red.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 34.02 points to 20,916.08, the S&P 500 index lost 4.21 points to 2,381.05, and the Nasdaq composite index is down 3.18 points to 5,896.87.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.12 cents US, down 0.03 of a cent from Wednesday's close.

The April crude contract was down 16 cents at US$48.70 per barrel and April natural gas contracts slipped two cents at US$2.96 per mmBTU.