Toronto Syrians to mark six years of uprising

Rasha El-endari is concerned the world will forget the true image of Syria.

“Normal people in Syria didn’t carry guns all around. No one was used to violence,” said the archeology PhD student at the University of Toronto, who arrived from Syria in 2012.

She is one of the organizers of an event being held Friday to mark six years of Syrian revolution, where they’ll remember and mourn those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom, self-respect and justice.

Thousands have died and a significant part of the population has been displaced since March 2011, when some young Syrians expressed opposition to President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, and demanded that he “must go.” Security agents arrested and tortured them, sparking public outcry that would later become the Syrian uprising.

“It all started with people standing up for their dignity,” said El-endari, a member of U of T’s Syria Solidarity Collective that holds weekly workshops to help Toronto newcomers. “Now people watch the news and think Syria is full of ISIS and deaths and fighting. It shows how far the violence of a dictator can go.”

She hopes to see the world pay more attention and find solutions to the root problems that are causing the refugee crisis.

“Everyone from Syria wants to go back. We just wish things could settle down and have peace in our country,” she said.

While Canada grabbed headlines by fast-tracking thousands of Syrian refugees through private and government sponsorships early last year, advocates believe more needs to be done to end the conflict and offer refuge to Syrians.

“There’s no end in sight,” said Leen Al Zaibak, a board member at Lifeline Syria. The group continues to assist hundreds of private sponsors, currently stuck on the waiting backlog.

“Think about the kids. They’re the future leaders of that country and they’re being deprived of education and life. It’s very sad,” she said.

Event details: