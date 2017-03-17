Case of Canadian charged in Yahoo hack in court today

TORONTO — The case of a Canadian charged in connection with a massive hack of Yahoo emails is back in a Hamilton court today.

Karim Baratov will appear via video link.

Baratov, who says he is innocent, was arrested earlier this week at the request of U.S. authorities who want to extradite him.

A grand jury in California indicted Baratov and three others for computer hacking, economic espionage and other criminal offences.

Yahoo sent an email in September alerting users that their account information — including email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, passwords and security questions — had been stolen in a cyberattack two years earlier.

The company said at least 500 million user accounts were affected.

Baratov's lawyer Jag Virk said Thursday that the charges against his client may be politically motivated by American authorities. He said U.S. President Donald Trump may be using the case to make it look like he is going after Russian hackers.