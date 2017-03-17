Code Red: Toronto residents want more laneway suites, survey shows

Torontonians have spoken, and they want laneway housing.

As the city continues to grapple with housing issues, findings from an independent study indicate that the public would like to see laneway suites as part of Toronto’s housing future.

“People are saying, ‘we have this crazy housing market. What’s taking us so long?’” said Ward 18 Coun. Ana Bailão, who was part of the team that led the consultations since last November.

“There are certainly issues that have to be addressed first, but proper guidelines will ensure that we have proper suites being built, and give people an idea of what they can do.”

Over 400 people participated in community discussions that explored what laneway suites could look like in the city, as well as municipal and provincial policy contexts.

Participants expressed concerns over existing “onerous” regulations for building laneway suites, and highlighted the importance of maintaining green space. Most felt that parking spaces should not be a requirement for new laneway suites.

The group behind the study, which included Bailão, Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon and the non-profit groups Evergreen and Lanescape will now reach out to different city divisions to get feedback on the technical requirements. By the end of spring, a final report will be handed over to the planning department.

Bailão said Toronto is home to over 300 kilometres of laneway property, and the city should use the real estate to address the demand for additional housing.

“Housing is a complex issue and it’s never going to be solved by one solution,” she said. “This is simply one tool in the toolbox.”

What’s a laneway suite?