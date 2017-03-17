Parkdale tenants rally at landlord's offices in face of rent increases

Parkdale tenants and their supporters rallied at the offices of their landlord on Thursday, as part of ongoing protests against legal rent hikes they claim are being used to force people out of buildings.

“This is a company that doesn’t care about you and doesn’t care about your rights. That is obvious,” said MPP Cheri DiNovo, standing in the middle of more than 70 people crammed into a lobby at Richmond St. E., where MetCap Living Management Inc. has an office.

“What we need, again, is real rent control right now, and right now in Parkdale we need no rent increases until every single building is up to code and up to standard,” she said.

The tenants taking part in the protest all live in buildings in Parkdale where they say they have faced rent increases well above the yearly guidelines set by the province, despite what they claim are ongoing repair and pest units in the buildings.

While above guideline rent increases are legal, they must be approved by the Landlord and Tenant Board. Advocates say they are sometimes used to push out low-income tenants so landlords can renovate older buildings and jack up the rent.

Rental rules apply only to buildings built before 1991. Newer buildings are exempt from rent controls, though a private member’s bill set to be introduced Monday was designed to close that gap.

In the case of MetCap, the protesting tenants brought along a box of what they said were repair orders to deliver to their landlord.

They also promised to organize what they call a rent strike, having tenants at multiple buildings stop paying rent, if their demands to stop the increases and make repairs to all the units are not met.

MetCap president Brent Merrill said the increases are justified and needed for significant repairs. He said he is following the law and running a business.

“I didn’t set the law. I am just trying to follow it,” said Merrill, who said he was not in the building during the protest.

Merrill said he would meet individually with any tenant who fears a rent increase could force them to move out, based on their personal circumstances. MetCap has a repair hotline, but it has only been used 16 times in 45 days, he said.

Organizers said five of 19 MetCap properties in Parkdale, on Jameson, Tyndall and Maynard Aves., are facing above guideline increases, and more are expected. In January, tenants from 87 Jameson rallied outside the landlord and tenant board, to protest a proposed increase of 3 per cent above the guideline each year for three years. That increase has not been approved.

On Thursday, protestors met at a Tim Hortons on Richmond St. E., then marched to the office, occupied the lobby and called on Merrill, or somebody from MetCap, to meet with them.

The building is open-concept, with three floors looking down on the lobby. About an hour in, a protester climbed to a second floor, so he could access and unlock a ground-floor door to the stairs. The group headed up to the MetCap office. Those glass doors were also locked, and nobody came out to meet with the protesters.

Cole Webber, a community legal worker with Parkdale Community Legal Services, said tenants will continue to organize and fight against the rent hikes.

“This is an important moment in Parkdale where you see tenants resisting displacement from the neighbourhood in numbers,” he said.

Tenant Khedup Phuchung, speaking through an interpreter, said he has lived in a one-bedroom apartment at 200 Jameson Ave., since late 2015. His building, he said, has had bedbugs and cockroaches, and the problem is not always treated quickly.

A recent arrival to Canada, Phuchung, 38, is on social assistance while he attends school to learn English, then plans to work. Any increase, he said, is difficult.