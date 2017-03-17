Toronto stock index sees early gains disappear, Canadian dollar steady

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index is down moderately after early morning gains evaporated.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.04 points to 15,537.37 after 90 minutes of trading.

Gold miners weighed down the market as did many of Canada's large financial services companies.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.30 points to 20,921.25.

The S&P 500 index lost 2.36 points to 2,379.02 and the Nasdaq composite index is down 7.65 points to 5,893.11.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.93 cents US, up 0.01 of a cent from Thursday's close.

The April crude contract was down one cent at US$48.74 per barrel and April natural gas contracts rose four cents at US$2.94 per mmBTU.