No winning ticket drawn for Friday night's $10 Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 24 will be approximately $15 million.
