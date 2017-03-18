Person in custody injured after Toronto police cruiser rear-ended

A person in police custody was injured after a police cruiser was involved in a collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday.

At around 10:41 a.m., officers reported that they had been rear-ended at the Jamieson St. exit on the Gardiner.

The airbags of the cruiser deployed, according Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

The two officers and the person in custody were taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. Paramedics said that the officers did not suffer injuries. The third person in the cruiser suffered minor injuries.