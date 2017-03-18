Person in custody injured after Toronto police cruiser rear-ended
A police cruiser was rear-ended at the Jamieson St. exit of the Gardiner Expressway.
A person in police custody was injured after a police cruiser was involved in a collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday.
At around 10:41 a.m., officers reported that they had been rear-ended at the Jamieson St. exit on the Gardiner.
The airbags of the cruiser deployed, according Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.
The two officers and the person in custody were taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. Paramedics said that the officers did not suffer injuries. The third person in the cruiser suffered minor injuries.
Collision experts are currently trying to determine what happened. Two eastbound lanes on the Gardiner expressway are affected by the investigation.
