Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:

St. Lawrence Seaway opening: The St. Lawrence Seaway is scheduled to open Monday for the commercial shipping season. There is some optimism in the shipping industry as economic growth, particularly in the U.S., could mean more traffic on the waterways of the Great Lakes.

Bank of Canada talk: Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri will speak before the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Tuesday about business investment and the outlook for the economy.

Budget time: Weeks of speculation will end Wednesday when federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau releases the government's budget, its second since it was elected. Frustration has been building that long promised infrastructure money has been slow to flow. Morneau is also facing pressure to soothe worries about rising deficits that one analysis predicts could go on for decades.

Ontario cap and trade: Ontario will hold its first cap-and-trade auction Wednesday. The program allows companies that surpass their caps on greenhouse gas emissions to buy credits from other businesses in order to comply. Questions abound over whether it will draw much interest.