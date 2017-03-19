Police probe shooting death in O’Connor and Parkview area
A man in his twenties was pronounced dead in the hospital, marking this the 13th homicide investigation of 2017.
A man in his 20s has died in the hospital following a shooting in the O’Connor and Parkview area Saturday night.
At 9 p.m., investigators responded to a call for sounds of gunshots in the Meighen Ave. and Victoria Park Ave area, police said in a news release Sunday morning
After arriving to the scene, police located a man with a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.
The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.
There is no information on the identity of the victim and the suspect involved with the incident.
This is the city’s 13th homicide investigation of 2017.
Officers are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
