Police probe shooting death in O’Connor and Parkview area

A man in his 20s has died in the hospital following a shooting in the O’Connor and Parkview area Saturday night.

At 9 p.m., investigators responded to a call for sounds of gunshots in the Meighen Ave. and Victoria Park Ave area, police said in a news release Sunday morning

After arriving to the scene, police located a man with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

There is no information on the identity of the victim and the suspect involved with the incident.

This is the city’s 13th homicide investigation of 2017.