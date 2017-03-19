Man dies in hospital following shooting in Toronto's East York area
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in the city's east end Saturday night.
Police say the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. in the East York area.
Officers arrived on scene to find a man in his early 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
In a news release Sunday, police say he later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Information on a possible suspect has not been released, but police say homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women