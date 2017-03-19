One dead after two vehicle collision early Sunday morning

A Beck Taxi driver in his 40s is dead after an early morning collision at Yonge St. and York Mills Rd.

At around 2:55 a.m., the 18-year-old driver of an eastbound Mercedes on York Mills Rd lost control of his vehicle, hit a hydro pole and collided with a westbound taxi, Toronto police said Sunday morning.

The driver of the taxi was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mercedes was unharmed, police said.

There is still no word on any charges laid. Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

“We are devastated to hear the news about this morning's accident,” said Beck Taxi spokesperson Kristine Hubbard in a statement Sunday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We will do whatever we can to support Toronto Police in their investigation.”

The identity of both drivers involved in the collision remains unknown.