Pedestrian struck and killed in downtown Toronto
A man in his 60s who was hit by an SUV near Jarvis and Gloucester Sts. Saturday night later died.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by an SUV in downtown Toronto Saturday night.
He was struck shortly before 7:30 p.m., near Jarvis St. and Earl Pl. — just south of Gloucester St.
Toronto Paramedic Services rushed the man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
He was in cardiac arrest while riding in the ambulance, paramedics said.
Toronto Police Sgt. Duncan Miller said the driver believed to be responsible for striking the man initially left the scene, but later returned. Officers arrested the driver.
It’s unclear if charges will be laid.
“We’re just currently investigating that,” Miller said.
Jarvis was closed in both directions from Wellesley to Isabella Sts., as police investigated. It re-opened at 11:30 p.m.
The name of the victim has not been released.
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women