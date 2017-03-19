Pedestrian struck and killed in downtown Toronto

A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by an SUV in downtown Toronto Saturday night.

He was struck shortly before 7:30 p.m., near Jarvis St. and Earl Pl. — just south of Gloucester St.

Toronto Paramedic Services rushed the man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

He was in cardiac arrest while riding in the ambulance, paramedics said.

Toronto Police Sgt. Duncan Miller said the driver believed to be responsible for striking the man initially left the scene, but later returned. Officers arrested the driver.

It’s unclear if charges will be laid.

“We’re just currently investigating that,” Miller said.

Jarvis was closed in both directions from Wellesley to Isabella Sts., as police investigated. It re-opened at 11:30 p.m.