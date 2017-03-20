Burlington clinic shooting suspect dies in hospital

A man who allegedly killed a Burlington chiropractor Thursday — and also wounded himself with his own gun — has died of his injuries in hospital.

His alleged victim, Dr. Ferdinand “Fred” Mejilla, was shot at his own clinic, Mejilla Family Chiropractic, on Plains Rd. in Burlington. Officers with Halton Regional Police Service were called in response to the shooting around 12:05 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

David Williamson, 44, died in hospital of his injuries, police confirmed in a release on Monday morning. Mejilla died in hospital on Friday.

Williamson had been rushed to hospital with critical injuries police described as “self-inflicted.” He was a one-time patient of Mejilla.

At the time, police said there weren’t looking for any suspects and that there wasn’t any concern for public safety.