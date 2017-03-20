Man, 37, charged in Toronto gym sex assault
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police say a man has been charged in an investigation into a sexual assault at a Toronto gym.
Investigators say a woman was in the lobby of a Planet Fitness on a March afternoon when a man stepped in front of her, blocking her path.
They allege the man grabbed her in a bear hug and sexually assaulted her.
They say the woman was able to break free and ran from the building.
Police say a 37-year-old Toronto man turned himself in on Sunday and was charged with one count of sexual assault.
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women