News / Toronto

Man, 37, charged in Toronto gym sex assault

TORONTO — Police say a man has been charged in an investigation into a sexual assault at a Toronto gym.

Investigators say a woman was in the lobby of a Planet Fitness on a March afternoon when a man stepped in front of her, blocking her path.

They allege the man grabbed her in a bear hug and sexually assaulted her.

They say the woman was able to break free and ran from the building.

Police say a 37-year-old Toronto man turned himself in on Sunday and was charged with one count of sexual assault.

 

