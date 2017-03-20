Toronto police constable faces sexual harrassment allegations

A Toronto police constable remains on duty after allegedly sexually harassing a fellow officer several times in 2015.

Const. Usman Haroon faces nine counts of misconduct at the Toronto Police Service’s Disciplinary Hearings Office, which adjudicates non-criminal charges against officers.

Haroon’s alleged harassment appears to have been directed at a female constable between May and November 2015, according to hearing notices released to Metro.

Haroon allegedly “made comments of a sexual nature” toward his coworker and touched her without her consent on several occasions.

The Toronto police have laid no criminal charges against Haroon, spokesperson Meaghan Gray said in an email.

Haroon and his lawyer did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

On Aug. 10, 2015, Haroon allegedly placed his hand on his co-worker’s leg as she conducted an interview, according to one hearing notice. In the 14 Division parking lot the following day, Haroon allegedly grabbed a print roller that was “lodged between (the officer’s) legs.”

On Nov. 21, 2015, Haroon also allegedly took his co-worker’s hand and moved it “towards the area of (his) groin.” The same day, while on a call, Haroon allegedly touched his partner’s buttocks.

Haroon was served with hearing notices on May 5, 2016, according to a police document. The case goes back before the disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday.