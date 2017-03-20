US says Canadian accused in Yahoo hack poses flight risk

TORONTO — U.S. authorities say a Canadian man accused of breaking into hundreds of millions of Yahoo email accounts poses an "extremely high flight risk" due to alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents.

U.S. law enforcement officials call Karim Baratov a "hacker-for-hire" paid by members of the Russian Federal Security Service.

In an application for arrest filed with an Ontario court, they say Baratov has the money to leave Canada and the ability to destroy evidence related to his alleged activities while on the run.

Baratov was arrested under the extradition act last Tuesday. Authorities say he and three others were indicted for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.