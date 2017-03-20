Whitby, Ont., woman accused of impaired driving allegedly punched officer in face
WHITBY, Ont. — A 42-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly punching an officer in the face and then refusing to provide a breath sample.
Durham regional police say officers responding to a call about a possible impaired driver last Friday evening found a vehicle parked at a Whitby, Ont., home.
They say that while talking to a woman, an officer was allegedly struck in the face.
Investigators say the woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer and faces additional charges of impaired operation, and failing to provide a breath sample.
