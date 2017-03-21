Extreme weather the new normal, says climate report

Tuesday was one of the most confusing days of the year, at least in terms of how to dress for the weather. Temperatures moving from a balmy 12 C in the afternoon to minus 12 C in the evening with a wind-chill of -22 C overnight.

But the roller coaster conditions are the new normal, according to a new report on global climate from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The report, released Tuesday, confirms that 2016 was the hottest year on record and predicts more extreme and unusual weather for 2017.

“Even without a strong El Niño in 2017, we are seeing other remarkable changes across the planet that are challenging the limits of our understanding of the climate system,” said World Climate Research Programme Director David Carlson in a release on the agency’s website.

“We are now in truly uncharted territory.”

According to the report there has been “the polar equivalent of a heat wave” with Atlantic storms driving warm air into the Arctic at least three times this winter, making for a balmy Canadian winter.

Changes in the Arctic have an impact everywhere, changing ocean and atmospheric patterns.

Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson said the unusual stretches of warm days during winter are the result of warmer air masses from the U.S. South.

“That battle is going on literally today,” he said Tuesday morning. “The warm air wins during the day, the cold air’s going to win tonight.”

Which means we might have to get used to switching between parkas and cardigans.

“Certainly we wet a lot of people’s appetites with 16 C in February, where people thought, OK spring is here, and then March came with a thud,” Coulson said.