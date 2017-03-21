Is Mississauga too expensive for everyone but the rich?

That’s the message behind an ambitious new 40-point plan from the city of Mississauga to tackle housing affordability.

Faced with high rents, a low vacancy rate, and soaring real estate prices, the city has developed a housing strategy aimed at making sure there’s still room for middle-income households in the growing city.

“We’re increasingly seeing the middle class being shut out of affordable housing,” said Ed Sajecki, commissioner of planning and building for the city of Mississauga.

Professionals like nurses, teachers, firefighters and cops are no longer able to afford homes in the city, he said, and this jeopardizes the “economic engine” of the community, long considered a cheaper option to Toronto.

“If we’re going to continue to be the kind of prosperous region we have to have a place for our workers to live in,” Sajecki said.

The draft plan sets a target for 35 per cent of new housing to be identified for market rental and affordable ownership.

It lays out various ways to get there, including implementing a policy that surplus city lands be made first available for affordable housing producers at market value, and encouraging second units on homes.

Sajecki acknowledged the city is just “one of many players” and calls for other levels of government to step up to the plate when it comes to housing.

Toronto’s housing strategy was developed in 2009. The city also has an ongoing “Open Door” program, and has continued to lobby for more social housing funds.

Geordie Dent of the Federation of Metro Tenants' Associations said the real question is how many units any city is going to commit to build.

Toronto own housing strategy was “promptly released and promptly ignored,” he said.

“There’s a box of tools to build more units, you just have to use them,” he added.

By the numbers:

Mississauga’s new housing strategy is designed for “middle” income earners, which is defined as households making between $55,000 and $100,000 a year.

About one in three households in the city spend more than 30 per cent of their income on housing costs, according to research done by the city. Anything over that benchmark is generally considered unaffordable.

Average rent in Mississauga: $1,220, up from $1,182 in fall 2015 (Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation).

Average home price in Mississauga: $714,922 in February 2017 (Mississauga Real Estate Board).

Average home price in Mississauga in 2010: About $360,000 (Mississauga Real Estate Board).