Red dresses on U of T campus mourn missing and murdered Indigenous women

Dangling in the breeze, red dresses hang empty in downtown Toronto as a stark reminder of the over 1,200 cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women in this country.

The dresses, almost 120 of them, adorn trees and perches at six spots on the University of Toronto’s St. George campus, including Philosopher’s Walk, Hart House Circle and outside First Nations House.

Winnipeg-based Metis artist Jaime Black hung the garments last week, part of the most recent iteration of her ongoing REDress Project. It’s the first time Black has mounted the work in Toronto, and the largest showing in the project’s history.

The dresses first appeared in 2010 on the University of Winnipeg campus and have since graced the halls of the Human Rights Museum and a memorial for slain Winnipeg girl Tina Fontaine.

But it’s spaces like the open urban campus that Black prefers.

“(It creates) space to speak about what Indigenous women are facing in a really public forum,” she told Metro.

The conversations sparked by the striking sight are the first step for a society trying to reconcile its colonial history, Black said, pointing out that though strides have been made Indigenous women still face a disproportionate rate of violence.

The installation, in place until Friday, comes just weeks before Canada’s murdered and missing Indigenous women inquiry begins hearing from victims’ families. The Globe and Mail revealed Monday that just 90 names are in its database, despite the RCMP identifying nearly 1,200 in a 2014 report.

That means Black has hung more dresses than are on the national inquiry’s list.

Still, she remains optimistic, citing grassroots movements fighting to reclaim land and push back against injustice.