Toronto stock index loses steam after early morning gains, Canadian dollar up

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index has lost a lot of its steam in late morning trading today, with copper producers contributing to the drag.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.70 points to 15,448.02, after 90 minutes of trading — well off the day's high of 15,519.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 116.29 points to 20,789.57, the S&P 500 index lost 13.43 points to 2,360.04 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 39.08 points to 5,862.45.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.20 cents US, up 0.32 of a cent from Monday's close.

The April crude contract was down 17 cents at US$48.05 per barrel and April natural gas contracts was unchanged at US$3.04 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract rose $7.30 at US$1,241.30 an ounce and May copper contracts were down four cents to US$2.63 a pound.