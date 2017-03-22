News / Toronto

3 men wanted in Kijiji-related robberies in Toronto

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they're looking for three men in an investigation into robberies related to online sales through Kijiji.

They say a 22-year-old man who answered an ad on Kijiji to purchase a laptop computer on March 6 was robbed of his belongings at knifepoint.

Investigators say that a little over an hour later, a 39-year-old man who answered an ad on Kijiji to purchase a laptop was robbed at gunpoint.

They say a 24-year-old Ajax, Ont., man has been identified as one of the suspects in both incidents and is wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, and assault causing bodily harm.

A 24-year-old Binbrook, Ont., man has been identified as a suspect in the second incident and is wanted for robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, and assault causing bodily harm.

The third suspect hasn't been identified, but police say all three are all considered armed and dangerous.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...