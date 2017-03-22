3 men wanted in Kijiji-related robberies in Toronto

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they're looking for three men in an investigation into robberies related to online sales through Kijiji.

They say a 22-year-old man who answered an ad on Kijiji to purchase a laptop computer on March 6 was robbed of his belongings at knifepoint.

Investigators say that a little over an hour later, a 39-year-old man who answered an ad on Kijiji to purchase a laptop was robbed at gunpoint.

They say a 24-year-old Ajax, Ont., man has been identified as one of the suspects in both incidents and is wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, and assault causing bodily harm.

A 24-year-old Binbrook, Ont., man has been identified as a suspect in the second incident and is wanted for robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, and assault causing bodily harm.