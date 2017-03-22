Local Indigenous leader calls on Tory senator to step aside after residential school remarks

A local Indigenous leader is adding his voice to the chorus demanding a Tory senator step away from her duties after she called residential schools “well-intentioned.”

Chief R. Stacey Laforme of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation penned an open letter this week to Sen. Lynn Beyak asking her to resign from the upper chamber’s Aboriginal Peoples committee.

"She should step down and do everybody a favour before she damages the relationship any further,” Laforme told Metro, referring to the country’s ongoing efforts at righting historical wrongs.

Speaking in the Senate chamber earlier this month, Beyak defended the people who worked in residential schools, a program the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called cultural genocide.

Laforme is the latest person to publicly denounce Beyak’s remarks, joining the Anglican Church of Canada, which administered the schools, and the committee’s chair, Sen. Lillian Eva Dyck.