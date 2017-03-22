News / Toronto

Toronto references on Drake's album More Life — all mapped out

Drizzy doesn't go to the Air Canada Centre in his album either.

Drake performs in Toronto in October 2016.

Arthur Mola / The Canadian Press

Drake performs in Toronto in October 2016.

Drake’s latest album, More Life, arrived this week filled with shout-outs and allusions to the Six. From Scarborough to Etobicoke, we break down all the locales Drizzy namedrops:

Map by Andres Plana

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...