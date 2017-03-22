Restaurant chain Freshii aims to add 150 to 160 restaurants this year

TORONTO — Freshii Inc. (TSX:FRII) says it's aiming to add between 150 and 160 franchised restaurants in 2017, its first year as a publicly traded company.

As of its fiscal year ended Dec. 25, the Toronto-based company had 278 locations and US$16.1 million in revenue, up from US$11.1 million the prior year.

The update is included in Freshii's first earnings report since it began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in January after a $125-million initial public offering.

It follows its founder's audacious public call to buy out franchisees from rival Subway, which has more than 44,600 restaurants.

Subway had declined comment.

Freshii's net income, reported in U.S. dollars, was $1.6 million or six cents per share for the year, including a loss of nearly $500,000 or two cents per share in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The company says it opened 100 restaurants in fiscal 2016, including 34 in the fourth quarter. Same-store sales — those from locations open at least a year — grew 7.7 per cent in the fourth quarter and 6.8 per cent for 2016 on the whole.

In February, Freshii announced it would enter the United Kingdom in its efforts to grow to 840 locations worldwide by the end of 2019.