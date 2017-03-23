Hit musical Hamilton heads to Toronto and young people are ready

Blockbuster musical Hamilton will get its shot in Toronto, Mirvish Productions announced Thursday.

As part of its 2019-2020 season, Mirvish will host a touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-award winning hip hop musical that tells the story of the founding father without a father.

Thrilled fans did the Internet-equivalent of collectively breaking into song, as they turned on caps lock and took to social media.

“AAAAHH HAMILTON IS COMING TO TORONTO, AND I AM HYPED. I WILL STILL BE HYPED IN 2019,” said Twitter user @a_sara_currie.

Mirvish is staying tight-lipped about the production. The company offered no details about the exact dates or which theatre will host the show.

But the city’s theatre community is buzzing with excitement, said Mike Ross, music director at the Lower Ossington Theatre.

Ross, who also works with the Toronto Youth Theatre, a non-profit that encourages young people to get involved in performing arts, says the musical has particularly captivated teens with its hip-hop inspired style.

“It's not your standard Wicked and The Lion King, with heavy orchestration and big vocals,” he said.

Hamilton is part of a new era of shows, including Dear Evan Hansen, that use more modern stylings and are seeing big success in attracting audiences.

Hamilton’s original Broadway run saw tickets selling for thousands of dollars, well over the sticker price.

Though the show has never played here, Ross has constant requests from young people wanting to add a Hamilton song to their audition repertoire.

“Everyone is wanting to put this in their binder,” he said. "They're all about it."

Though it's a show about "dead white men," he said it touches on themes popping up a lot in society today, including immigration, race and religion.

His advice for kids wanting to capture the show’s essence?