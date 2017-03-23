Kensington Market bar owner searches for stolen cheetah statue

Please bring our iconic cheetah back.

That’s the plea from a popular Kensington market bar where a beloved three-and-a-half foot animal statue was allegedly swiped by drunken revellers Monday night.

Rachel Conduit, owner of Handlebar, said the cheetah was last seen wearing a pink feather boa in the arms of a woman in a red coat running north on Augusta Avenue.

“One of our customers actually chased after them, and ran after them for an entire block but then they got away,” Conduit said of the group of “party people” she believes nabbed the statue.

Nicknamed “Sermal” the cheetah has the distinguishing feature of a bit of duct tape on one of its paws.

It usually sits beside a pinball machine called Jungle Lord at the bar.

Conduit is sad to lose the “icon” she’s had for about six years.

It has particular sentimental value as a gift from her then boyfriend, now husband.

“I think he found it in a parking lot. Hopefully it hasn’t returned to where it came from,” she said.

Intoxicated customers stealing curiosities from the bar have long been a problem said Conduit, but this is the biggest thing anyone has stolen.

A brass horse lamp previously went missing and people try to steal a mannequin “all the time.”

“They take so much,” she said.

“My logic now is nothing smaller than an arm-span do I keep in the bar, thinking people won’t take anything that big. But they still do.”

Conduit has not contacted the police about the cheetah-knapping, but has been in touch with members of a birthday party organized in the bar that night.