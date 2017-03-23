Muslim prayers in schools get provincial endorsement following intense meeting

The morning after a tense meeting at the Peel school board — where a spectator tore up a Quran and others yelled Islamophobic comments — the province has issued a statement in support of the board providing space for Muslim students’ Friday prayers.

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter and Michael Coteau, minister of children and youth services, said “we know that the Peel District School Board has been working closely with their students and the community for more than a decade on religious accommodation in their schools and we are pleased to see their commitment to inclusion.

“… Realizing the promise of Ontario’s diversity is a continuous process grounded in actively respecting and valuing the full range of our differences.”

At issue in Peel is the board providing space for Muslim students to pray as a group, on Fridays. The practice has been going on for years — as it has in some Toronto public schools — but only recently been targeted by critics by way of protest and petitions demanding the 20 minutes of group prayer, called Jummah, be banned.

Critics believe it leads to segregation among students and inappropriate exposure to religion in a secular school system.

At Wednesday night’s board meeting, police were present and had to clear the room after tempers flared.

Chair Janet McDougald said the board is “appalled … by the anti-Muslim rhetoric and prejudice we have seen on social media, read in emails and heard first-hand at our board meetings.

“It has caused some of our students to feel unsafe, to feel targeted. We must not allow hatred toward any faith group to flourish. We will not stand for that. It is not consistent with our board values, with our role as trustees, or for us as Canadians.”

She said the “concerted effort to share deliberate misinformation, to counter a known legal requirement for Peel” is unacceptable.

She went on to say that as a board, the issue is settled, and “we have said we will no longer hear delegations, nor accept public questions on this provincial requirement. We need to focus on the business of the board.”

The board has also created an information sheet that “addresses the questions we are repeatedly asked. From this point on, our “Key Facts” stands as our response,” she said. “Staff will use this sheet in response — and nothing else — in responding to questions and concerns including social media.”

School boards are required to have a religious accommodation guideline in place to help boards establish open, fair and transparent processes for considering individual requests, Coteau and Hunter also wrote.

“We encourage parents and students to have an ongoing dialogue with their schools if an accommodation is required or whether there are concerns.

“While it is our expectation that all public school boards comply with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Ontario Human Rights Code, we know that hate continues to spread, even in the most diverse regions of our province.”

The government recently announced a three-year anti-racism plan, they said, which entails a “whole-of-government approach to combat systemic racism, with specific targets to address Islamophobia. We need to all work together to strengthen relationships with racialized communities through community collaboration.