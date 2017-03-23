Pieces are in place for protecting Great Lakes, but Canada needs more vision: advocates

Canadian politicians are speaking up, but they need to step up more to protect the Great Lakes, say advocates.

In the wake of President Trump’s proposed $300 million in cuts to a Great Lakes restoration program, governments on this side of the border seem to be taking a wait and see approach.

The federal budget, unveiled Wednesday, included more than $100 million over five years for general fresh water projects and fighting invasive species, said Tony Maas, manager of strategy for non-profit Freshwater Future — though nothing branded as a Great Lakes program.

The billions the feds earmarked for infrastructure could also indirectly help the lakes. But a dedicated pool of funds, similar to the U.S. program, would send a clear message that restoring and protecting the lakes is a priority, he said.

Even if the U.S. cuts are stopped, which won’t be clear until the fall, "it shouldn't and it can't" let Canada off the hook, Maas said. "What we want is a race to the top, not a race to the bottom.”

There’s a lot at stake for Ontario. The province’s shoreline is larger than the eight U.S. Great Lakes states combined, according to Krystyn Tully, vice president of Lake Ontario Waterkeeper.

If any of the money the feds earmarked for infrastructure were devoted to eliminating sewage discharge into the Great Lakes, Tully said it would be "transformative.”

"If we want to make a difference, then Ontario and Canada have the power to do it,” she said of the federal budget. "The tools are there, the pieces are all there."

In Toronto, Coun. Mark Grimes will introduce a motion at council next week calling on the city to add its voice to the chorus denouncing Trump’s cuts. He called the move, which comes in tandem with a similar one in Mississauga, an “act of solidarity.”

Though it’s a “wonderful and important” gesture, Tully said Toronto could make more concrete efforts, like managing its sewage treatment systems, adding the city is the largest surface water polluter in Canada. (Grimes says the city is already working on the issue.)