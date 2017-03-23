Police say man who crashed vehicle into pole in Vaughan died of gunshot wounds
A
A
Share via Email
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police are investigating after a man found behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed in Vaughan, Ont., died of gunshot wounds.
York regional police say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 7 and Interchange Way early Thursday.
They found a man with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed into a pole.
The man was taken to hospital, where police say he died of his injuries.
Staff Sgt. Stu Garner says police won't be releasing any more details, and the force's homicide unit is investigating.
Garner says the area would likely be closed to traffic for at least the morning rush hour.
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women